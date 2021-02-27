Ronald Koeman comments on Barcelona's title chances

It's not easy to be a Barcelona supporter these days as the Catalan outfit are undergoing a grossly underwhelming season. There is little chance of the Spanish giants obtaining any silverware this season.

Barcelona lost the Spanish Super Cup finals to Athletic Bilbao last month and have a two-goal deficit to overcome against Sevilla to keep their Copa del Rey hopes alive. They currently sit fourth in the La Liga, eight points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Manager Ronald Koeman, however, has stated that he remains positive about his side's chances of winning the league this season.

"I still think we can fight for the title," said Koeman. "It will depend on the two games to come, which are very important to fight for the championship.

The Dutchman was speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's outstanding league game against 18th-place Elche when he asked about the absence of leaders in his side. Koeman claimed that was not a factor in the team's struggles.

"I think we have leaders and captains in the team. We have (Gerard) Pique at the back and although Sergi Roberto is injured, (Jordi) Alba is also experienced. (Sergio) Busquets is in midfield and with Leo (Messi) I think we have sufficient personality in the team," said Koeman.

"These are players with quality and character who have won a lot and it's important they show the way ahead to the youngsters," Koeman added.

Barcelona have underperformed in all competitions this season

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Barcelona currently find themselves on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, which they lost 4-1 to PSG at the Camp Nou.

A hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Moise Kean saw PSG cancel Lionel Messi's first-half penalty kick. This leaves the Catalan side needing four goals without conceding in the return leg in France.

3 - Barcelona's 4-1 defeat to PSG was their second home defeat by three or more goals this season (also 0-3 vs Juventus) - as many as they suffered in their previous 20 seasons combined in all competitions. Decline. pic.twitter.com/LuRcQL2yS3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2021

Ronald Koeman's side needed a response in their next league game after the loss to PSG but failed to win over a struggling Cadiz side. Lionel Messi once again opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half. Barcelona looked on course to secure all three points before the visitors scored from the penalty spot in the 89th minute to draw the game 1-1.