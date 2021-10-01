“Koeman treated me like a 15-year-old boy” - Luis Suarez reveals he was portrayed as a "harmful figure" before Barcelona exit

Luis Suarez has slammed Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. The former Liverpool forward spent six glorious years at Barcelona after signing for the club in the summer of 2014. But his time at the Nou Camp came to an abrupt end last year.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and head coach Ronald Koeman showed Suarez the door as they deemed him surplus to requirements. The nature of his exit was understandably hurtful.

Suarez joined Atletico Madrid and has now revealed how the aforementioned duo drove him out of the club by painting him as a villain. He said:

"Koeman treated me as if I was a 15-year-old boy, and Bartomeu showed the dressing room as if I was a 'harmful figure."

Why did Barcelona sell Luis Suarez?

The Uruguayan forward scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists for the Catalan club in 295 appearances across all competitions. He was a key player in their Champions League triumph in 2015 and was also vital in their multiple league conquests in the last decade.

However, Barcelona felt that Suarez at 33 (back in 2020) had gone past his prime. So the club decided to unceremoniously push out the veteran forward. In their desperation, Barcelona sold Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

As fate would have it, Suarez scored 21 goals in 38 matches for the Rojiblancos and guided them to a La Liga title. Barcelona, on the other hand, suffered defeats in both Spain and Europe and are now a club in shambles.

Is Koeman to blame for Barcelona's sorry state?

Barcelona were bordering on financial ruins towards the end of Bartomeu's reign at the club. After taking charge, new president Joan Laporta had to first clear shelves to balance the books in Camp Nou.

It came at a heavy price as it forced Barcelona to bid adieu to Lionel Messi. Koeman has had to oversee the transition at the club with several other key players also leaving Barcelona.

The club have signed a few good players in Memphis Depay and Frenkie De Jong over the last few years. However, the reality is that the quality of the current Barcelona squad is average at best.

It is not fair to expect Koeman to bring back the utopian glory days at the club without being given more quality players. Koeman, however, has made his job tougher than it already is.

He is an enigmatic character who is very particular about things being done his way. This has already led to several confrontations with club president Laporta, and logic would suggest there is usually only one winner in these battles.

