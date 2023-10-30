Kopa Trophy 2023: Full list of rankings revealed as Jude Bellingham wins award

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has won the Kopa Trophy 2023 award, presented to the best under-21 footballer in the game.

France Football have released a list of 10 best young footballers in the world at the moment. Here, we take a look at the complete standings of the Kopa Trophy:

Winner: Jude Bellingham. Jamal Musiala. Pedri. Eduardo Camavinga. Gavi. Xavi Simons. Alejandro Balde. Antonio Silva. Rasmus Hojlund. Elye Wahi

Expand Tweet

Barcelona have three players in the top 10: Pedri, Gavi and Balde. Real Madrid have two: Bellingham and Camavinga.

Bellingham was phenomenal for club and country last season. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games for Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman also shone for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting all five games before the Three Lions were eliminated in the last eight by France. He scored one goal and provided one assist..

Jude Bellingham secured a €103 million summer move to Real Madrid and has since been in stunning form. The midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 13 games across competitions.

France Football's editor-in-chief tipped Kopa Trophy winner Jude Bellingham to win Ballon d'Or in future

Jude Bellingham is arguably the most impactful footballer in the world at the moment. It's fair to say that he has exceeded expectations at Real Madrid and has been scoring for fun.

Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football, has tipped the Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or shortly if he continues at the same level (quotes as per Archysports):

"He is a serious candidate, especially if he continues to perform well at Real Madrid and if England shines in the European Championship. He is a versatile, intelligent and very mature player for his age.”

The Kopa Trophy is a massive feather in Bellingham's cap. However, considering that he's only 20, the best years of his career are ahead. So, it's tough to bet against Bellingham winning the Ballon d'Or in the near future.