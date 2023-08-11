KSI makes hilarious claim as Harry Kane reaches agreement to join Bayern Munich

Arsenal fan and British YouTuber KSI has made a hilarious claim about Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Kane, 30, has been a hot topic of speculation since the end of the 2022-23 season as he is in the final year of his current deal. He has been linked with a host of clubs in the past couple of months, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kane has given his green light to securing a £104 million move to Bayern Munich this summer. He is thought to pen a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena after passing his medical in Munich on Friday (August 11).

Reposting Romano's tweet, KSI opined on the striker's reported move:

"As soon as Prime sponsors Bayern, he moves there instantly, smart man 🔥"

KSI's Prime Hydration struck a sponsorship deal with the Bundesliga giants earlier this week. His beverage product was announced as the Bavarians' isotonic partner on the club's official website on August 10.

Speaking to Bayern's official media, KSI and Logan Paul commented:

"It has been truly special to watch PRIME grow so exponentially over the last year, but growth doesn't happen without partners like Bayern Munich. We are so excited to work with such an established and successful group of individuals and we look forward to hydrating all parts of this star club."

Meanwhile, Kane is thought to emerge as a talismanic figure at the Bavarians after completing his permanent switch in the coming days. He would lead the line ahead of either Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Mathys Tel for the club, keen to lift his first-ever silverware at club level.

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 matches across all competitions for Tottenham so far.

Will Harry Kane fit in at Bayern Munich?

Ever since Robert Lewandowski's £43 million switch to Barcelona in 2022, Bayern Munich have been on the lookout for a top number nine. They signed Sadio Mane as a sort of a false nine last summer, but the move proved to be a massive failure in the 2022-23 campaign.

Should Harry Kane join the Bavarians this month, he would inject a lethal outlook to Thomas Tuchel's side. He could make the most of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman's offensive prowess and final third creativity in key junctures of a game.

Earlier last season, the 84-cap England international scored a staggering 30 goals and laid out three assists in 38 Premier League matches despite Spurs' below-par campaign. He is expected to increase his attacking numbers playing for a stronger side in the upcoming term.