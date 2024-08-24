KSI reacts as Erling Haaland fulfills promise to do hilarious celebration after netting hat-trick in Manchester City's 4-1 win against Ipswich

Erling Haaland amused KSI after he produced the goal celebration the YouTube megastar tasked him with as Manchester City beat Ipswich Town 4-1 win. The Norweigan superstar struck a hat-trick at the Etihad today (August 24).

KSI had tasked Haaland with celebrating one of his goals by mimicking his boxing stance. The 24-year-old kept his word and lived up to his promise by producing the celebration after his second goal.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner ran to the corner flag and waved his arms as he jumped up and down before striking the flag. This came after he bagged the second of his three goals of the afternoon.

KSI reacted to the striker fulfilling his promise with a post on X (formerly Twitter). The YouTuber turned Boxer uploaded a video of the challenge with the goal and celebration:

"Haaland actually did the celebration haha."

Haaland first struck a penalty in the 12th minute to draw Manchester City level after Sammie Szmodics' surprise seventh-minute opener for Ipswich. He struck again in the 16th minute and used KSI's celebration. City's prolific frontman's third came in the 88th minute. Kevin De Bruyne was also on target in the 14th minute.

Haaland is 'delighted' to have Ilkay Gundogan back at Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan returned to Manchester City (Image - Getty)

Haaland spoke glowingly of Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City and expressed his excitement at having him back. The veteran German midfielder reunited with the Cityzens earlier this week after leaving Barcelona. He said (via CityXtra):

"Amazing. When he’s in the locker room, and the treatment room, it feels normal to just see him.“It’s good to have him back. He’s an amazing footballer; everyone knows this already. I cannot wait to play with him again."

The Norway international arrived at City in July 2022 from Dortmund and formed a close bond with Gundogan. The duo have linked up well while playing together, with the midfielder helping the forward to three goals.

Gundogan, 33, came on in the 71st minute of City's win against Ipswich to a hero's welcome at the Etihad. He spent just a year away from the reigning Premier League champions but has returned on a one-year deal.

The former Dortmund midfielder captained Pep Guardiola's side in their treble-winning season (2022-23). He'll help the Cityzens deal with Oscar Bobb's injury, with the Norweigan midfielder expected to be out for a lengthy period with a fractured leg.

