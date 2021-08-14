“He was making a great effort with his knee and it happened again" - Angel Di Maria laments Sergio Aguero's latest injury

Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria could be rivals at club level but the duo are good friends to the Argentina connection. The Paris Saint-Germain winger has lamented his national team colleague's latest injury setback while tipping him to return to the top soon.

Angel Di Maria told Diario Ole:

“Kun wants to kill himself, what is he going to do? The worst thing is that he's injured again. He was making a great effort with his knee and it's happened again. Hopefully, he will go back to what he was.”

I is important to note that Angel Di Maria was laughing while making the comment. There is no suggestion the striker has any plans to take his own life and Di Maria was just using a turn of phrase in Spanish that translates poorly to English.

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer. Unfortunately, the attacker has encountered serious challenges even before his Barca career has gotten underway.

His best friend Lionel Messi had to leave the club this summer due to the financial constraints that have affected the Catalan giants recently. To make matters worse, Aguero picked up another injury at the beginning of the week and is now expected to spend about three months on the sidelines.

🎙Angel Di Maria 🇦🇷: "Playing in the same team with Messi 🇦🇷 is something unique, a dream for me. All my dreams have come true: in a month I won the Copa America and I will play with Messi." #PSG pic.twitter.com/FxPnrrP9hi — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria will be happy to play alongside Messi at Paris Saint-Germain this season. Messi signed a two-year contract with the Parisians after leaving Barca a few days ago. He has linked up with old friends such as Neymar, Leonardo Paredes and Mauro Icardi in the French capital.

Barcelona signed Sergio Aguero this summer

What will be Sergio Aguero's fate at Barcelona?

Sergio Aguero will certainly feel isolated now that Lionel Messi has bid farewell to Barcelona. It is widely believed that the presence of the playmaker convinced him to switch to Camp Nou. Nevertheless, that shouldn't be a big problem as he will surely find his way around Spain having played in the La Liga before his stint in England.

His recurring injury setbacks will be a worry though. The Argentine was ruled out for a significant period of time at the Etihad Stadium last season and will surely need a change of fortunes if he is to make an impression at Barcelona.

