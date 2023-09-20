Kyle Walker gives honest answer after being asked whether he can beat new Manchester City signing Jeremy Doku in a sprint

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker claimed that he could still beat new-signing Jeremy Doku in a sprint. This comes after Doku's lively performance off the bench against Red Star Belgrade in a 3-1 win on Tuesday (September 19) in the UEFA Champions League.

Doku was introduced as a substitute right before half time, replacing Bernardo Silva. The Belgian international was pacy and successfully completed four out of the five dribbles he attempted in the game. He also won seven out of the eight ground duels he contested on Tuesday night.

Kyle Walker is considered as one of Manchester City's fastest players on the pitch. The England international was therefore asked whether he could match up against Jeremy Doku, to which Walker replied (via Hayters TV on Instagram):

"I am winning it. Over five yards [he] will do me but after you know, fifty, sixty meters, I will catch it."

Despite being in his 30s, Kyle Walker remains one of the fastest players in the Premier League over the past few seasons. According to the Daily Mail, the full-back clocked the fastest running speed of 37.31 kmph during the 2022-23 season.

Jeremy Doku has had a good start to his Manchester City career following his £55.5 million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the summer transfer window. He made his City debut in a 5-1 victory over Fulham earlier this month but failed to make a goal contribution.

Doku, however, scored his first goal for Pep Guardiola's side last week against West Ham United on Saturday (September 16) as they secured a 3-1 win. The 21-year-old winger showed great skill to come off the left wing, beating a couple of West Ham defenders to score past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Kyle Walker believes Jeremy Doku can learn a lot under the current Manchester City regime

Kyle Walker has claimed that Jeremy Doku is still a raw talent and has a lot more things to learn to become a top player. The former Tottenham Hotspur star, however, believes that working under Pep Guardiola will help him reach the very top.

Walker said the following in that regard (via the Manchester Evening News):

“I think he still needs to add more to his game and I think he will do under this manager with the coaching that he does in the style of play that we play. But to have that coming off the bench today and to start matches, it’s a full-back’s worst nightmare.”

Manchester City are scheduled to face Nottingham Forest next in the Premier League on Saturday (September 23).