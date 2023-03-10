Kyle Walker's wife Annie furious with Becky Vardy for comments on Manchester City star's bar incident

Annie Kilner, the wife of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, has become furious after seeing Jamie Vardy’s wife Becky Hardy's pointed rant on Instagram. English outlet The Sun has made the claim upon hearing from Annie’s friends.

Police started looking into Manchester City star Kyle Walker after he was caught exposing himself at a local bar on Sunday (5 March). In the CCTV footage, Kyle Walker is seen not only showing his private parts in public but also getting cozy with a woman who is not his wife.

On the day of the incident, Jamie Vardy’s wife, Becky took to Instagram to share the following:

“The gift that keeps on giving (laughing emojis)”

Becky’s post, although undirected, reportedly hurt Annie as she shared her discontent with her pals (via The Sun). On Thursday (9 March), Becky publicly defended herself, strongly denying that her initial post was directed at Kyle Walker and calling Annie a “doormat.”

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball



thesun.co.uk/sport/21655662… Kyle Walker’s wife Annie furious with Becky Vardy after Man City star’s flashing shame telling pals she ‘despises’ her Kyle Walker’s wife Annie furious with Becky Vardy after Man City star’s flashing shame telling pals she ‘despises’ herthesun.co.uk/sport/21655662… https://t.co/KFXDvIPXoM

According to friends, Annie’s hatred for Becky has reached an all-time high, with the 30-year-old model not caring anymore about maintaining decorum in public.

“She’s always disliked Becky but now she despises her and doesn’t care who knows it,” Annie’s friends have said.

“Annie has kept a dignified silence but Becky mocking her as a ‘victim’ has made her see red.”

Another source close to Annie added:

“Annie is furious that someone like Becky has had the audacity to run her down in public like this. She has kept a dignified silence throughout and now Becky has come out swinging.

“Calling Annie a ‘doormat’ and the rest of her vitriol is the straw that has broken the camel’s back.”

Kyle Walker worried over Manchester City future following bar incident

Kyle Walker, who is currently under investigation for indecent exposure, is worried about his Manchester City future, The Sun has reported.

It has been claimed that the player was in the middle of negotiating a new contract when the CCTV footage involving Walker made headlines on Wednesday (8 March). Manchester City reportedly hit the pause button in the negotiations as soon as the news broke.

A source claimed that Walker was not bothered by the shame he had brought upon his family and was more concerned with his potential extension. They told The Sun:

“He appears to not be concerned about the embarrassment this has caused his family, the club and their fans. What he appears really worried about is whether this will damages his chances for a contract extension.

“That's the problem right there. It demonstrates a complete contempt of what he's done and the rules the rest of us have to abide by.”

Walker, whose contract with City expires in June 2024, could face up to two years in prison if he is found guilty of indecent exposure. Manchester City are yet to sanction the player over the incident.

Poll : 0 votes