Kylian Mbappe achieves unique debut season feat which Cristiano Ronaldo failed at Real Madrid 

Kylian Mbappe has achieved a unique debut season feat that Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do at Real Madrid. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos last summer on a free transfer and has finally hit top gear after a slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe was on target yesterday (February 8) in Madrid's 1-1 draw with local rivals Atletico Madrid. The former Paris Saint-German (PSG) star restored parity for his side in the 50th minute, canceling out Julian Alvarez's 35th-minute penalty.

The goal saw the 26-year-old achieve an impressive milestone for Los Blancos, one that even Ronaldo failed to do. In his debut season, Mbappe has now scored against both of Madrid's major Spanish rivals - Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Also, he has found the net in the two finals the club has featured in this season.

Trending

Mbappe scored on his debut for Real Madrid during their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta in August 2024, helping the club to their first trophy of the season. He was also on the scoresheet as they lost 5-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup to rivals Barcelona in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United in a reported £80 million deal. The Portuguese icon, however, failed to score against Atletico or Barcelona during the 2009-10 campaign.

Also, the Real Madrid record goalscorer did not play in any final for Los Blancos that season, meaning he didn't score in a final or lead the club to a laurel in his debut season in Spain.

Nevertheless, it was still a successful season for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he recorded 33 goals and 10 assists in 35 games across competitions. Kylian Mbappe is also well on course to match and probably surpass Ronaldo's debut season numbers. In 34 outings for the club this season, he has produced 22 goals and created three more.

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent message to Real Madrid fans about Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo recently sent a message to Real Madrid fans about star striker, Kylian Mbappe. Amidst Mbappe's initial struggle at the club, Ronaldo urged the fans to be patient with the 26-year-old and to "take care" of him as he would reward them with happiness.

The Al-Nassr star made this comment during an interview with El Chiringuito's Edu Aguirre. He said (via Bolavip):

"Real Madrid fans, take care of this young man. He is very good and will become a great player. Real Madrid must help and protect him, and there is no doubt that he will bring a lot of happiness to the fans."

"I love him very much—not just because of his story, how he looked up to me when he was young, but because I see him as a great and decisive player. I believe he will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans," Cristiano Ronaldo added.

Mbappe has hit top gear since the start of the year. The former PSG forward has netted nine times in 12 games played across competitions for Real Madrid in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback