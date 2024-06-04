Kylian Mbappe aims sly dig at PSG as he speaks for the first time as a Real Madrid player

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly aimed a sly dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in his first press conference as a Real Madrid player.

Mbappe is currently with the France national team's camp as Les Bleus prepare for UEFA Euro 2024. His move to Los Merengues as a free agent was confirmed yesterday (June 3).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had a cryptic message in the recent press conference. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"A man who's happy is more likely to play well than a man who's unhappy. But it's not because I'm smiling that I'll win matches. There's work to be done."

Kylian Mbappe's final season at PSG turned out to be a controversial one. He was often substituted at half times during games. There were also reported conflicts about his departure.

Mbappe, however, maintained a high level. He scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games across competitions for the Parisians. He has left PSG as their all-time top goalscorer. Mbappe scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists in 308 games for the club.

Mbappe won six Ligue 1 trophies, among other honors with PSG. However, he is yet to win the UEFA Champions League in his career. Joining Real Madrid increases his chances of winning the elusive trophy.

What will be Kylian Mbappe's shirt number for Real Madrid?

According to Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe will wear the number 9 shirt in his first season at Real Madrid. He will eventually take up the number 10 shirt once Luka Modric leaves or retires.

Kylian Mbappe has worn the number 7 for PSG in recent seasons. Vinicius Junior is Los Blancos' current number 7. Modric wears the 10, the shirt Mbappe wears for France.

Mbappe wore the number 29 during the earlier stages of his career. However, La Liga allows kit numbers to be between 1 and 25. Hence, that's ruled out from being a possibility.

Mbappe wearing number 9 will be similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's first season in the Spanish capital. The Portuguese icon, usually a number 7, took up the number 9 as Raul had the number 7. Ronaldo wore the number 7 once Raul left and Karim Benzema shifted from 11 to 9.