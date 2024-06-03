Kylian Mbappe appears to confirm Real Madrid transfer to Emmanuel Macron, video emerges 

Kylian Mbappe appears to have confirmed the announcement date for his transfer to Real Madrid to France's president Emmanuel Macron. The move is likely to be announced later today (Monday, June 3).

Mbappe left Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiration of his contract this summer. He is now set to join the Spanish giants as a free agent, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. While his contract with PSG expires on June 30, he has permission to officially join Los Blancos before the UEFA Euro 2024 commences on June 14.

In a recent video, Kylian Mbappe was seen in a brief interaction with Emmanuel Macron. As per RMC Sport, the forward said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Real Madrid? It’s announced this evening.”

Real Madrid have been linked with Kylian Mbappe since 2017 when he was at AS Monaco. However, he joined PSG initially on loan before it became permanent the following year. He was again linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022 as a free agent but he signed a two-year contract with the Parisians.

Los Blancos have been the Frenchman's dream club since his younger days and it appears it is about to become a reality soon.

Real Madrid set for 2 big announcements after winning 15th UCL, including Kylian Mbappe transfer

The Merengues won a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy by beating Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday, June 1. Goals from Dani Carvajal (74') and Vinicius Jr. (83') sealed a 2-0 win for them. They have also won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Real Madrid now appear set to announce Kylian Mbappe's signing as a free agent on June 3. The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best players of this generation. He is PSG's all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 308 games along with 108 assists.

The Frenchman has won seven Ligue 1 titles (one with AS Monaco), among other trophies. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018 and helped them reach the final in 2022. He scored a hat-trick against Argentina in the final but they lost on penalties.

Hence, Kylian Mbappe's addition will certainly be a big boost for Real Madrid, who lost just two games across competitions in the 2023-24 season. Moreover, as per Fabrizio Romano, they are set to announce Luka Modric's contract extension this week.

The Croat has made 534 appearances for the club since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and is set for another year.