Kylian Mbappe appears to mock Lionel Messi before Argentina were eventually crowned FIFA World Cup champions 

France superstar Kylian Mbappe appeared to take a subtle jibe at Lionel Messi during a scintillating 2022 FIFA World Cup final that saw Argentina lift the trophy on Sunday (18 December).

The highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina certainly lived up to the hype. The extremely thrilling encounter was a spectacle to watch and a final for the ages.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the final after converting a penalty in the 23rd minute. The Argentine captain appeared to celebrate in front of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Mbappe.

The final seemed to be all but over for Les Bleus after 80 minutes of normal time, with the scoreline at 2-0. However, Mbappe emphatically revived France's hopes in the span of two minutes, scoring a penalty and a magnificent volley in quick succession.

After scoring the equalizer, the French star seemingly took revenge on his PSG teammate by celebrating in a similar fashion. This has raised eyebrows and prompted speculation that there could be a row between the two PSG stars.

Metro reports that there is in fact tension between Messi and Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with the latter reportedly feeling undermined since the former's arrival. As per the report, the Frenchman is unhappy about playing a more central position after the Argentine's arrival as he wants to play on the wing.

The final went on to extra time, where the two PSG superstars scored yet again, resulting in a penalty shootout. Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman both missed from the spot.

Messi beating Mbappe's France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup would certainly make for an awkward encounter when the duo are reunited in Paris.

"Best game of football I've ever watched" - Sunil Chhetri reacts to emphatic FIFA World Cup final starring Messi and Mbappe

Renowned Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri insists that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina is the best game of football that he's ever witnessed.

Following a truly thrilling finale, Chhetri wrote on Twitter:

"This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi."

Legendary English striker Gary Lineker also reacted to the scintillating FIFA World Cup final. The former England international shared Chhetri's sentiments as he wrote on Twitter:

"I’m delighted. The greatest game I’ve ever witnessed…and the right result. The best team won."

