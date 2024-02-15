Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal? Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher react to outrageous recent transfer claim

Football pundits Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher recently reacted to reports of Kylian Mbappe possibly joining Arsenal this summer. The two former Premier League players were on CBS Sports when presenter Kate Abdo informed them of the fresh reports.

Speaking on the show, Abdo claimed that the general feeling in footballing circles was that Mbappe was leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid this summer. She then addressed reports of Liverpool and Arsenal showing interest in the Frenchman, saying:

"I think widely the feeling in football is that he will no longer be at PSG next season, but rather at Real Madrid. But I guess that's a big question still. There is no confirmation officially of whether he will be going to Spain and Real Madrid. There has been talk of Liverpool, Jamie. There has been talk of him following in the foots of another French great (looks at Thierry Henry) and going to Arsenal."

The report left Carragher surprised and the Liverpool legend was then asked to Google the latest report on the Frenchman. He quickly took out his phone and read the first title:

"Kylian Mbappe wants Arsenal transfer to become the next Thierry Henry."

Carragher turned to Henry, who was also present in the studio. But the former forward simply replied:

"Why are you looking at me for? I don't know really. I don't have those insights."

Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG expires at the end of the season and he has decided against renewing it.

Kylian Mbappe confirmed he would not activate PSG extension last year

Kylian Mbappe spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport last summer and confirmed that he would not be extending his deal at PSG. The Frenchman had the option to add another season to his current deal at Parc des Princes.

He said:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

PSG were reportedly unhappy with Mbappe's decision to announce his plans and wanted to sell him last summer. However, ESPN reported that the forward rejected a move to Al Hilal, who made a €300 million bid for the 2018 World Cup winner.