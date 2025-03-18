Kylian Mbappe breaks silence over rumors accusing him of being reason why Antoine Griezmann retired from France national team

Kylian Mbappe has rubbished claims that he is the reason why Antoine Griezmann retired from international football. The 33-year-old called time on his illustrious international career last September, with a World Cup and a Nations League under his belt.

Griezmann has registered 44 goals from 137 games for Les Bleus in his career. Kylian Mbappe penned a heartfelt note after his retirement but was accused of influencing his countryman's decision.

However, speaking to Le Parisien as cited by GOAL, the 26-year-old insisted that he has a close relationship with Antoine Griezmann.

"We often talk with Antoine. I love his son, he's a football fanatic, he reminds me a bit of myself when I was little. I love him, Amaro. But after that, it's true that it's complicated because we're in a city where our two teams are real rivals," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"But I can assure you, we have a very good relationship with Antoine. He's already invited me to his house quite a few times for a barbecue. It hasn't happened yet but we're sure to get there. We live next door, in the same building."

He concluded:

"Not only did I know he was going to quit but he also explained why. But it's always the same, it's his decision, only he can explain to you why he made that choice."

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe have shared the pitch 79 times for the France national team.

How many times have Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe faced each other this season?

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has come up against Real Madrid four times this season already. Atletico Madrid first locked horns with Los Blancos this season in the league in September last year at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe missed the 1-1 draw due to a knock although Griezmann played the full 90 minutes. Both players, however, were on the pitch when the two teams faced each other at the Santiago Bernabeu in the league in February. Mbappe even scored a goal as the game ended, once again, at 1-1.

Los Blancos faced Los Rojiblancos again in the Champions League Round of 16 earlier this month. Mbappe and Co. won the home game 2-1, and the second leg 4-3 via penalties, to progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Real Madrid are currently second in the league table after 28 games while their bitter rivals are four points behind in third place.

