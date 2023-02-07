Kylian Mbappe brutally ghosts magician and YouTuber Julius Dean who impressed Lionel Messi with trick as awkward footage emerges

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe brutally ignored YouTube magician Julius Dean, who impressed Lionel Messi with a magic trick. Awkward footage of the encounter between the French forward and the English YouTube star has hit social media.

Messi was wowed and enthused by Dean's impressive card trick. However, that wasn't the case for Mbappe, who didn't have the time for such tomfoolery. In the video, Dean asks Mbappe to name a superhero. The PSG striker replied:

"Me?"

The magician laughs before telling him to pick a superhero from movies. The Frenchman responded:

"Spiderman."

That's where the encounter stops as Kylian Mbappe tells Dean no and walks away, much to the YouTuber's disappointment. The PSG forward's teammate Achraf Hakimi appeared to tell Dean that they would return. However, security then stepped in to stop the Englishman from continuing to try his tricks at the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappe's humility has been brought into question by fans following the incident. Many claim that Lionel Messi's willingness to exchange with Dean speaks volumes about their character.

The French attacker has had no issues on the pitch this season. He has scored 25 goals in 26 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Messi has also shone with 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 matches. The duo are putting a spell on the French league, with PSG top of Ligue 1 with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Hakimi wants Kylian Mbappe back in the PSG side despite Lionel Messi impressing in his absence

Lionel Messi netted PSG's winner against Toulouse.

Kylian Mbappe sat out PSG's 2-1 win over Toulouse after suffering an injury in the side's 3-1 win over Montpellier in the game prior. Lionel Messi came to the forefront for the Parisians, netting a winner as Christophe Galtier's side pulled eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Hakimi has expressed his desire for Mbappe to be back in the team despite the legendary forward netting a winner in his absence. The Frenchman is expected to miss PSG's UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg encounter with Bayern Munich on Tuesday (February 14). The Moroccan right-back said (via Daily Post):

“It’s hard. Kylian helps the team a lot, it’s sure it’s difficult. Mbappe against Bayern? I don’t know, the priority is his physique. If he can do it, it’s better for us, otherwise, we will find solutions.”

The Parisians will be without Mbappe for their Coupe de France last 16 meeting with Marseille on Wednesday (February 8). He also looks set to miss the trip to AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11).

