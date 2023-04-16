Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was seen giving RC Lens defender Facundo Medina a glower in the tunnel before the two teams faced off in their Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes.

Argentine defender Medina recently made a controversial claim regarding the French superstar. Medina will have the monumental task of handling the scary attacking duo of Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

When asked about his plans to execute the task, Medina told Son Aviones:

"If Messi escapes I'll grab him by the shirt. But if Mbappe escapes, they'll take him out in an ambulance."

Judging by Kylian Mbappe's reactions, the comments didn't sit too well with him. Whether he can establish his authority on the pitch remains to be seen.

Medina, however, has since apologized for his comments. He wrote on social media (via AS):

“Because of my statements on a program in Argentina, I wanted to clarify that it was a comment in a humorous tone and taken out of context, which was obviously not correct."

"I would never act that way with a fellow sportsman, even less with someone I respect, since it does not reflect my values as a person and professional. My sincerest apologies for the misunderstanding.”

The clash between PSG and Lens is crucial in the race for the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians are leading the table with 69 points from 30 matches, while Lens are second with 63 points on the board.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was named in TIME's 100 Most Influential People

Despite being 24, Kylian Mbappe is already one of the best players in the world. The superstar forward is a FIFA World Cup winner in 2018 and also won the Golden Boot in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Mbappe is also PSG's all-time top scorer. The Frenchman was recently honored for his achievements as he was included in TIME's 100 Most Influential People.

Apart from Kylian Mbappe, his PSG teammate Lionel Messi is also a part of the exclusive list.

