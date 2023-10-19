Kylian Mbappe compares his father with Ronaldo Nazario after scoring incredible goal in charity match

Kylian Mbappe has dubbed his father Wilfried as the Cameroonian Ronaldo Nazario following his goal during a charity match.

Wilfried Mbappe was playing for Varietes CF against Team Calais in a charity match in Calais on Wednesday (October 18). The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's father scored a fantastic strike to put his side 6-0 up.

The Cameroonian was played an astute ball by former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. He raced through on goal before sitting the goalkeeper down and tucking the ball away.

Kylian Mbappe reacted to the goal by sending a message to the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Your Cameroonian version is ready…(Ronaldo)."

The charity game was filled with football legends including former Arsenal legend Robert Pires and ex-Barcelona star Ludovic Giuly. France boss Didier Deschamps also took part as did former PSG and Newcastle United midfielder Yohan Cabaye.

The match raised around £12,900 for the charity Pieces Jaunes (Yellow Pieces). Their goal is to help children and teenagers in hospital, per talkSPORT.

Hazard had a particularly impressive night after recently announcing his retirement from professional football. The Belgian icon also scored and provided another assist at the Stade de l'Epopee.

Ronaldo Nazario claimed Kylian Mbappe reminded him of himself with his displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The France forward ran the opposition ragged in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, helping France reach the final. He scored eight goals and provided two assists in seven games, winning the Golden Boot.

The 24-year-old scored a memorable hat-trick in the final but it was in vain as Argentina beat Les Bleus 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes. Mbappe was one of the brightest stars in Qatar and his performances caught the eye of Ronaldo Nazario.

The Brazil hero, who bagged eight goals as Selecao won the 2002 World Cup, was impressed with the France superstar. He compared the pace of the Parisian forward to himself:

"There were a lot of fast players during this World Cup but Mbappe was by far the one with the best speed. In fact, when I see him play, he reminds me of myself in my best years."

Kylian Mbappe's pace wreaked havoc on opposition defenses during the World Cup. It was on display when he raced forward to score an incredible volley in the final against Argentina.

The PSG striker has become one of world football's megastars and has already made history with France. He won the World Cup in 2018 and has managed 43 goals and 26 assists in 73 caps.