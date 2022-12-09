Kylian Mbappe contract and salary details: Complete breakdown of how much money PSG superstar earns from blockbuster deal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is one of the most coveted players in world football at the moment. Since bursting into the spotlight during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Frenchman has gone on to become one of the best in the world.

Mbappe is currently shining for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has already scored five goals in the tournament and is leading the race for the Golden Boot.

Apart from his exploits with the French national team, Mbappe has been impressive with his club side PSG as well.

He joined the Parisians back in 2017 for an eventual fee of €180 million. Since then, he has scored 190 goals and provided 93 assists in 237 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe's contract with the French club was set to expire in the summer of 2022 and a move to Real Madrid seemed imminent for the 23-year-old. However, after a protracted negotiation process, Nasser Al-Khelaifi's side tied him down to a new three-year-contract.

Astonishing details of the lucrative deal have now emerged. He is the Parisians' highest-paid player despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in the squad. The 2018 World Cup winner currently earns more than a million per week. Here are the full details of his current deal with PSG (via Capology):

Contract length: Three Years

Total value of the deal: $224,120,000 (€216,000,000)

Yearly Salary: $74,706,581 (€72,000,000)

Weekly Salary: $1,436,665 (€1,384,615)

Contract expiration date: 2025

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been in spectacular form this season

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form for PSG so far this season. He has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 games for the Parisians before the FIFA World Cup break.

The Parisians are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 41 points from 15 games. They have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will play German giants Bayern Munich.

Squawka @Squawka ‍



#FIFAWorldCup Kylian Mbappé really has made a nuisance of himself at the World Cup. Kylian Mbappé really has made a nuisance of himself at the World Cup. 😮‍💨#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/V7UbRnebRw

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes