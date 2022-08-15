"Kylian Mbappe is out of control" - Craig Burley slams PSG superstar for disrespectful gesture when ball was passed to Lionel Messi instead of him 

PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had a decent relationship on the pitch last season, but things don't seem likewise this term.

The Frenchman made headlines over the weekend after putting up a disrespectful gesture when the ball was passed to his Argentine colleague instead of him. That has attracted criticism from many, including former Chelsea player Craig Burley.

The incident took place during PSG's 5-2 Ligue 1 triumph over Montpellier on Saturday. Just before half-time, Mbappe threw a mini tantrum when newly signed midfielder Vitinha didn't pass the ball to him and gave it to Messi instead.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots 😭

The Frenchman reacted by halting his run and refusing to support the team in attack. He also threw his hands up in the air in frustration. Following the episode, Burley lambasted Mbappe for his behaviour, claiming that the player has gone out of control after signing a new contract with the club.

"It's an unfortunate thing to say, but at this moment in time, Kylian Mbappe is out of control," Burley said. They've kind of allowed it to happen by this new contract. And it's all about you. And don't go to Real Madrid just yet and whatever went on behind the scenes and the promises they gave him, but he's out of control. His persona is completely out of control. He can pretty much do as he likes."

Ocotemmy @Okotemmy5



People at PSG don’t really know football. Messi isn’t just a legend, HE IS FOOTBALL



PSG last 2 games before mbappe came back from injuries are their best so far.



#Messi𓃵 #PSG PSG disrespect Messi too much, How will you chose mbappe over Lionel Messi?People at PSG don’t really know football. Messi isn’t just a legend, HE IS FOOTBALLPSG last 2 games before mbappe came back from injuries are their best so far. PSG disrespect Messi too much, How will you chose mbappe over Lionel Messi? People at PSG don’t really know football. Messi isn’t just a legend, HE IS FOOTBALL PSG last 2 games before mbappe came back from injuries are their best so far.#Messi𓃵 #PSG

"There's no comeback for him, or it seems that way. I just feel he's crossed that line. He's crossed that line now where he just thinks its just all about him, and he's completely gone unless he reels himself back in a little bit, and I don't see any signs of it," Burley added.

Mbappe was the subject of interest from Real Madrid last summer before he extended his stay in Paris with a bumper contract.

Could Kylian Mbappe become a distraction in PSG dressing room?

Have things broken down between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG?

Apart from slamming Mbappe's gesture in the incident involving Messi and Vitinha last weekend, Burley also warned that the Frenchman's attitude could impact the dressing room, especially on big European nights.

"He's a problem for a dressing room at the moment," the Scotsman said. "And we used to say it was Neymar and one or two others were the problem. Unfortunately, that kind of attitude is a problem for the dressing room. Yes, they will get away with it in France and Ligue 1, and they're probably going to win that. But when it gets to the bigger picture, it's an issue," he added.

Mbappe scored in PSG's win over Montpellier but missed a penalty as he opened his account on his season debut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav