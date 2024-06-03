Kylian Mbappe drops hint on Instagram ahead of reported Real Madrid transfer announcement

Kylian Mbappe has dropped a hint on his Instagram profile ahead of his reported move to Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker has removed his bio amid reports that the move will be announced tonight (June 3).

Mbappe is a free agent this summer and has already confirmed that he will be leaving PSG. The Frenchman had the option to extend the deal by another season, but chose not to activate it and informed the club last summer.

He released a video last month with a message to PSG fans. He said:

"Hi everyone, it's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday."

The 25-year-old backed it up in an interview with CNN last week and claimed that the announcement was just days away. He said:

"My next club will be official soon, it's matter of days. I can't wait for that, I'm happy. We have to wait just for some days."

L'Equipe has reported that Real Madrid will announce the transfer today at 7pm CET.

Kylian Mbappe does not regret snubbing Real Madrid for PSG in 2022

Kylian Mbappe came close to joining Real Madrid for free in 2022 but chose to extend his contract at PSG. He was talking to CNN last week when he revealed that the decision was hard, but it was the right one for his career.

He said:

"It was more than just staying at PSG. It was the World Cup in Qatar. It was many things around these things. It was a big decision, difficult decision … but I don't regret anything. Of course, in a career, you have to take difficult decisions and it's what I did, but I became the all-time top scorer with PSG. I just want to remember the best things … It was not an easy situation and I wish nobody to live that."

Kylian Mbappe added:

"If I'm the player who I am now … I have to thank PSG. When I arrived there [at 18], I was just a young guy who wanted to be someone in world football."

Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League on Saturday by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0, with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. They are now set to sign Kylian Mbappe for free to bolster their squad further.