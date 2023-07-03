Kylian Mbappe enjoys Jenga with 2 women in bikinis as he unwinds during beach holiday in Miami

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was recently spotted enjoying his vacation in style. The paparazzi pictured the Frenchman trying his hand at the game of Jenga on a beach alongside two bikini-clad women.

Mbappe is currently unwinding in Miami, Florida, after a hectic season. Two women, one clad in a black bikini and another in yellow, joined the player in his off time as they stacked blocks on the giant Jenga.

Mbappe had a fruitful season with France and PSG. The superstar attacker was in good form, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions for PSG this past season. He also netted eight times during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and won the Golden Boot award.

However, Kylian Mbappe's PSG future has been up in the air. He informed the club about not wanting to renew beyond the 2023-24 season, with rumors flying that he could be sold this summer.

Fabrizio Romano dispelled rumors linking Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League

APTOPIX France Greece Euro 2024 Soccer

As Kylian Mbappe's future seems undecided, questions have risen about where the Frenchman can potentially end up. Real Madrid have been touted as the most favorable destination for the 24-year-old.

Apart from Los Blancos, several Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with an outrageous move for Mbappe. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, dismissed those reports, as he wrote on CaughtOffside:

“Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe. If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but at this point I’ve absolutely zero information on this one. Real Madrid are always very well informed on Mbappe; I’m not aware of anything else at this point.”

Kylian Mbappe is one of the top players in world football. He is young and has the bulk of his career ahead. Hence, any club would like to have him. Signing Mbappe, though, could cost north of €200 million.

Poll : 0 votes