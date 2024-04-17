Kylian Mbappe equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic after brace against Barcelona, still has long way to go before matching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe equaled legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's UEFA Champions League goalscoring record after his brace against Barcelona in the second leg of their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, April 16.

The Frenchman whipped a penalty into the top-left corner in the 61st minute, helping PSG steam into a 5-4 aggregate lead (3-1 on the night). He then bagged his second from an error by Jules Kounde in the 89th minute, giving his side a 6-4 aggregate win at full-time.

Mbappe now has 48 goals in 71 Champions League appearances, tying the goalscoring records of PSG legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic (48 in 124 games) and Ukrainian icon Andriy Shevchenko (48 in 100 games).

Of these, he scored six in nine games for Monaco, and 42 in 62 matches for the Parisians. Only eight players have scored more goals than the 25-year-old in the modern era of the Champions League (from 1992-93 onwards).

Expand Tweet

However, of those eight, the top two sit far clear of the rest. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sits atop the rankings with 140 goals in 183 appearances, closely followed by Lionel Messi, who has 129 goals in 163 games.

Mbappe's move to perennial Champions League winners Real Madrid is on the horizon, with the Spanish giants expected to announce his arrival in the upcoming transfer window.

At just 25 years of age, Mbappe still has a long way to go in the Champions League. If he keeps up this incredible goalscoring form, he will be making his way past many other legendary strikers in the Champions League goalscoring charts.

"The people deserve all this" - Kylian Mbappe sends message to fans after helping PSG reach UCL semifinals

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe praised the Parisian fans after helping his side win 4-1 on the night (6-4 on aggregate) against Barcelona to progress into the Champions League semifinals.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to PSG's website after the game, the Frenchman beamed with pride as he spoke about the incredible unwavering support that his side have received from their fans.

Mbappe talked about all the ups and downs that the players and the supporters have been through together, and how it motivates them to keep pushing harder.

"The supporters? Yes, it's a great story. I think the people deserve it. The people deserve all this. I know there have been quite a few disappointments, quite a few moments when they have been very sad and I think they deserve this moment of happiness. So a message to all the supporters: enjoy it, of course, be reasonable, take care of yourselves, take care of your family, but, but enjoy it because you deserve it," he said.

Mbappe also said that the squad is still completely focused on their goal of winning the Champions League, and reaffirmed his surety that the fans will be with them all the way.

"We have to stay focused and to stay on track towards our goal. But they don't have to hold back, so let them enjoy it and they will be there to support us, I'm sure of that," he added.

Poll : Will Kylian Mbappe lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback