Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni names his favorite between the 2 superstars

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has named his favorite player between Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The midfielder gave the nod to the Parisian superstar whom he plays alongside in the French national team.

Recall that Aurelien Tchouameni's Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga recently went viral after a video circulated on social media in which they were captured bantering about who is better between two popular players.

Although the two players in question remained unrevealed, they were widely speculated to be Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, Tchoumeni has come out to clear the air on the video.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the midfielder unveiled the identity of the two players to be Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Eric Dier before going on to reveal that he picks Kylian Mbappe as his favorite player over Erling Haaland.

“We weren’t talking about Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland," the Los Blancos midfielder said. "We were talking about Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano. Jude was talking about Dier and I was talking about Dayot. It will sell less but it’s the truth.”

“I prefer Mbappe. Haaland is a great player but I prefer Mbappe,” he added, when asked who among the two he liked better.

It comes as no surprise that Tchoumeni has a preference for the French winger. They both share the dressing room in the national team and he's had the privilege to watch the attacker up close for a couple of years.

Interestingly, they could end up lining up alongside each other at Real Madrid next season amid rumors of the attacker's potential switch to the Spanish capital.

According to Marca, the player already has an agreement in place to join the club in the summer and it seems to be only a matter of time before we see him don the iconic white jersey.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are shining this season

After firing Manchester City to a historic treble last season, Erling Haaland has come back to continue his heroics this season. Despite spending some time on the doctor's table, the striker has still managed to put his name among the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

So far, he's bagged 29 goals and six assists for the Cityzens in 34 appearances across all competitions. He currently tops the Premier League goal chart with 18 strikes and is joint top scorer in the Champions League with a quartet of players with six goals.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has 37 goals and eight assists for Paris Saint-Germain in 38 matches across all fronts this season. He also tops the Ligue 1 goal chart and is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League with six goals.