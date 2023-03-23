Kylian Mbappe flames ex-FFF president Noel le Graet in his first press conference as France captain

Newly minted France captain Kylian Mbappe recently slammed former FFF president Noel le Graet ahead of their UEFA EURO Qualifier match against the Netherlands.

Le Graet resigned from his post as FFF president earlier this month. His spell was originally due to end in 2024. He was accused of sexual harassment and other auditory violations.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mbappe, who was announced as Les Bleus' captain earlier this month, said in his first press conference:

"We need to congratulate him as he did not only do bad things, but now he is no longer part of the FFF or news around the French team."

The FFF released a statement about Le Graet's resignation, that read (via ESPN):

"Noel Le Graet announced... to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to step down from his position, Philippe Diallo, vice-president, will act as interim president of the FFF until June 10, 2023, the date of the next federal assembly."

Le Graet himself, though, denied any wrongdoing and declined to accept the allegations against him, saying:

"I have never harassed anyone, morally or sexually."

Kylian Mbappe, though, made his feelings pretty clear with his comments about La Graet.

Emmanuel Petit slammed Antoine Griezmann after Kylian Mbappe was named France's captain

There were reports that Antoine Griezmann was left disappointed after being snubbed as France's captain over Kylian Mbappe.

Emmanuel Petit, though, slammed Griezmann for his alleged reaction. The former Arsenal star told RMC Sport:

"I don't know why he makes it a disappointment. In his head, he thinks he is the most deserving because he is the oldest in the selection at the moment. Power is taken, it is not claimed."

He added:

“The armband must naturally come back to a player, unanimously because it unites everyone in a locker room. From there to claiming it and having a nervous poop afterwards, excuse me, it gives us the perfect example of why we should not give it to him, as if it is yours to lift the trophy if we win something, to be the first in the picture and to be in eternity. I don't like this approach."

Griezmann and Mbappe will take the field on March 24 as they look to beat the Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification match.

Poll : 0 votes