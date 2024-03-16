Kylian Mbappé gives hilarious reason why he won't join Arsenal after being asked by a fan

Kylian Mbappé recently turned down a request from an Arsenal fan to join the club as his time with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) nears its end. The France international is reportedly set to leave the French giants once his contract expires in the summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mbappé has informed the PSG hierarchy of his intention to move away from the club as a free agent in the summer. Multiple sides have since been linked with the talented forward, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, as well as Arsenal.

Mbappé met with a young Gunners fan during his travels with the PSG squad, and the fan requested that he join the English side. The 25-year-old laughed off the request before telling the fan that he wouldn't join the club because of the weather in England.

He said:

"Arsenal? Ah there's no way, there's no way. It's too cold there"

Real Madrid are said to be in the driving seat for the signing of Kylian Mbappé in the summer after years of tracking the forward. As per reports, the terms of a move have already been agreed between the Frenchman and the Spanish giants.

Mbappe has retained his ruthless streak in front of goal this season, with 21 goals and four assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisien. The France captain has added another six goals in eight UEFA Champions League matches and seven goals in the French Cup.

PSG set to reignite interest in Marcus Rashford as the Kylian Mbappé replacement

French champions PSG have reportedly added Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford to their list of targets to replace Kylian Mbappé, as per Sky Sports. Les Parisien are prepared to go big in their effort to replace their talismanic forward, who will leave the club in the summer.

Marcus Rashford has not had the best of seasons at Old Trafford, with just seven goals to his name in 27 Premier League games this campaign. Overall, he has seven goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions.

Fresh from receiving a massive pay rise after his 30-goal haul last season, Rashford has failed to impress the new ownership at Old Trafford. The club may be willing to cash in on the English forward if a suitable offer arrives.

Meanwhile, PSG will have a hard time replacing Kylian Mbappé, who has scored the most goals in the history of the club with 247 in 296 games. With their significant financial muscle, however, they would be able to afford some of the best players in Europe.