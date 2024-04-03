Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in sharing unique record after overtaking Lionel Messi

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe broke a tie with his former teammate Lionel Messi and equalled Cristiano Ronaldo following his team's 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Marseille at the weekend.

The 10-man visitors saw Lucas Beraldo sent off after 40 minutes but opened the scoring at the Velodrome through Vitinha eight minutes after the break. Goncalo Ramos made it 2-0 five minutes from time as Luis Enrique's side went 12 clear at the top with seven games remaining.

Although Mbappe was not on the scoresheet on the night, the win meant that he has now gone 16 games unbeaten against Marseille, winning 14. Ronaldo achieved the same numbers against Espanyol while he was with Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

Messi is 13 games unbeaten against Racing Santander, winning 11, while he was at Barcelona between 2004 and 2021. Incidentally, all three players have unbeaten streaks of at least 10 games against four different teams.

Apart from Espanyol, Cristiano Ronaldo is also unbeaten against Newcastle United (winning 11 of 13 games), Bolton Wanderers and Deportivo La Coruna (nine wins in 10 games against both). Meanwhile, apart from Marseille, Mbappe is also unbeaten against Montpellier (won 14 of 15 games), St. Etienne (won nine of 12 games) and Brest (won nine of 10 games).

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are off to fine starts to the season.

Ronaldo, now with Al-Nassr, is coming off back-to-back hat-tricks (Al-Tai and Abha) and next takes on Damac away in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (April 5). His team are 12 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal with eight games to go.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will next be in action at home to Rennes in the French Cup semifinal on Wednesday (April 3). Messi - who has been out of action for a few games due to a muscular issue - is set to return to action when Inter Miami host Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg on the same day.

