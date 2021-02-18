Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Joe Cole picks the best player in the world

Joe Cole has picked Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world at the moment. The former Chelsea and West Ham United midfielder has given his vote to the Paris Saint-Germain star ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe was in red hot form in the Champions League this week, having scored a hat-trick against Barcelona. The 22-year-old helped PSG take a 4-1 lead in the tie and is being touted to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

After the match at the Camp Nou, Joe Cole was analyzing the game on BT Sport when he heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe. The former England midfielder said:

"[Mbappe] is the best player in the world, at the moment. The influence he has on his team, the way he can just run away from players. His link-up play, his work-rate off the ball... he is the alpha dog in football at the moment. The top player in my opinion - maybe Ronaldo still. But as young players go, if you want to build a team, go and get Kylian Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe had a great night. PSG has a great star for the future, who will be at the level of Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo."

Kylian Mbappe on the big win at Barcelona

Speaking to the media after the win at Camp Nou, Kylian Mbappe could not hide his happiness. The youngster praised his teammates but immediately shifted focus on their next match in Ligue 1 – against AS Monaco on Sunday.

"We are very happy. It was a very important match for us. We wanted to come here and win. And we did it in style. Now we have an important match on Sunday in the league. Tonight, it is magnificent but we have not won anything yet. I am happy. I always want to give the best of myself. I have not always had that success. But never in my life will I hide."

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly the star every club in the world wants to sign right now, and there is a lot of interest from the top clubs. Real Madrid and Liverpool are said to be leading the race, but PSG are desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman.