Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo debut season record after match-winning display for Real Madrid in 3-2 win over Leganes

Kylian Mbappe has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season record for Real Madrid after scoring a brace in club's 3-2 win over Leganes in the league on Saturday (March 29). The Frenchman sent Los Blancos ahead in the 32nd minute from the spot after Arda Guler was brought down in the box.

However, the away side responded immediately, equalizing through Diego Garcia in the next minute. Leganes then went ahead in the game four minutes before the break, courtesy of Dani Raba.

Real Madrid stepped up in the second half, with Jude Bellingham restoring parity in the 47th minute. Mbappe scored his 33rd goal of the season from a smart free-kick in the 76th minute to seal all three points.

It was the first free-kick goal of the Frenchman's career, bringing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season with Los Blancos. The Portuguese superstar arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United in 2009 and scored 33 times in his debut campaign.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, arrived in a Bosman deal last summer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and had a slow start to life with the LaLiga champions. However, the 26-year-old has picked up the pace in recent months and has been indispensable for Real Madrid.

The French superstar now needs just four more goals to match Ivan Zamorano's record of 37 in the 1992-93 campaign, which is the best debut season in the club's history.

Can Mbappe break Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record at Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe will have to be at his scintillating best if he wishes to break Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record with Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar scored 61 times in the 2014-15 season for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo finished his nine-year tenure with the LaLiga giants with 450 goals from 438 games. He is the club's record goalscorer.

Speaking after the game, as cited by GOAL, the former PSG superstar said he was delighted to match Cristiano Ronaldo's debut-season record.

"Very special. I'm sure the most important thing is the things you do with the team, but scoring the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he means to Real Madrid and to me. He gives me a lot of advice; he's scored a lot of goals, but we have to win titles here," Mbappe said.

The French superstar registered 256 goals and 98 assists from 308 games across competitions for the Parisians in his career.

