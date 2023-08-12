Kylian Mbappe and Neymar among PSG superstars dropped from squad for Ligue 1 opener

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars dropped from the team's squad for the Ligue 1 opener against Lorient. Apart from the two attackers, Marco Verratti has also been dropped.

All three players have been linked with summer exits. Mbappe's situation still hangs in the balance as the player has reportedly informed the Parisian club about his decision to not leave in the summer.

PSG, though, are keen on selling the player than losing him for free next summer. Real Madrid remain the most likely destination for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

As for Neymar, the Brazilian has been linked with a shock return to Barcelona and reports suggest that he is willing to lower his salary to €13 million per season to return to his former club.

Verratti, on the other hand, has been at the club for over a decade and has made 416 appearances for PSG since his 2012 move. He is also linked with a summer transfer away with clubs like Al-Hilal, Chelsea, and Barcelona among interested parties.

Neymar recently explained why his partnership with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't fully flourish at PSG

Despite having Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in their ranks for two seasons, PSG failed to perform at the very best level. While they won the Ligue 1 in both seasons, the PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League round of 1 on both occasions.

The Brazilian superstar recently explained why such a devastating attacking partnership couldn't turn out to be a fruitful one for the Parisians. He said (via Paris Fans):

“Football stuff. Galacticos didn’t win the Champions League, so it’s part of it. We had a very strong team. Me, Messi, and Mbappé are three guys who are the best in the world."

He further added:

“We know that, but unfortunately, it didn’t fit. It wasn’t good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, [and] we were close in the locker room, but sometimes football is not right [or] fair. It’s not like a cake recipe."

Messi has left the Parisians to join Inter Miami as a free agent and has been in great form for the MLS club. Mbappe is unlikely to play for PSG again and Neymar could also leave to re-join Barcelona. Hence, it could be considered the end of an era in the French capital.