Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi in list of most-liked transfer announcements ever after Real Madrid move

French superstar Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid was announced on Monday, June 3 and has gone viral all over social media. Not even 24 hours later, it is already breaking all kinds of transfer announcement records in terms of viewership and likes.

In fact, with just over 860,000 likes at the time of writing, it has surpassed the announcement of Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine maestro's arrival post garnered just over 800,000 likes.

Even with nearly 100 million views, Mbappe's announcement sits third on the overall list of transfer announcements. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United from Juventus in 2021 sits atop the list, with over 1.8 million likes.

In second place is Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler's announcement at Real Madrid last season, which has notched up over 900,000 likes. Mbappe's announcement is still amassing likes at an incredible pace and is expected to cross Guler's announcement in the next few hours.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Mbappe announced his departure from PSG in a video on social media on May 10 amid widespread speculation of him joining Real on a free transfer. His move was made official by Los Blancos just two days after they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final to lift their 15th crown.

The announcement concluded an almost seven-year-long transfer saga between the Frenchman and the record La Liga champions.

It was publicly known that joining Real Madrid was Mbappe's childhood dream. This made the move an almost obvious outcome after PSG's inability to win the UCL during Mbappe's seven-year tenure at the club.

"He'll score over 30" - Pundit makes incredible prediction for Kylian Mbappe's first season at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid in a free transfer on July 1 upon the expiration of his PSG contract. His first season at the Santiago Bernabeu will already be filled with expectations from fans and pundits alike.

Amid all the drama surrounding the announcement of his transfer on June 3, RMC Sport pundit Eric Di Meco has claimed that the Frenchman will have an immediate impact at his new club.

Di Meco outlined the expansive, attacking style of play in La Liga as opposed to Ligue 1, which could be perfectly suited to Mbappe's skill set. He said (via Sport.fr):

"He’s going to easily score more than 25 goals in La Liga, and I even bet he’ll score over 30... La Liga is a league where teams actually play; there are no ultra-defensive sides. It’s hard to score goals in Ligue 1. When you score 30 goals [in Ligue 1], adapting becomes easy."

"The teams in Spain are more attacking and open; they don’t park the bus in front of the goal, they play real football. Messi and Ronaldo used to score 40 goals a season. I’m not saying he’ll match them right away, but he will definitely score a lot of goals."