Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi and pushes Cristiano Ronaldo to third place as he sets record during hat-trick vs Man City

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe overtook both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become the youngest player to reach 500 goal contributions for club and country. The 26-year-old achieved the remarkable feat after his hat-trick in Los Blancos' 3-1 triumph over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League playoffs second tie on February 19.

Mbappe's hat-trick led Real Madrid to a 6-3 aggregate win over Manchester City as they qualified for the Round of 16. This marked his second one for Los Merengues - the first one coming against Real Valladolid in LaLiga (January 26). He also scored once during the Spanish side's 3-2 win over the Sky Blues in the first leg.

According to talkSPORT, Kylian Mbappe's second goal in their 3-1 win over Manchester City marked his 500th goal contribution across all competitions for club and country. The Frenchman stands at 358 goals and 142 assists - making him the youngest player to reach 500 G/A at the age of 26 years and 61 days.

Mbappe's numbers saw him surpass Lionel Messi, who previously held the record. The Argentine had hit 500 goal contributions for club and country when he was a month younger than Mbappe. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is now third on the list, having reached the milestone when he was 28 years old.

Despite a slow start, Kylian Mbappe appears to have found his mojo back under coach Carlo Ancelotti. The French superstar's hat-trick last night tallies to an overall 27 goals and three assists across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

When Kylian Mbappe made feelings clear about the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Ronaldo and Mbappe (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2023 interview via SPORTBible, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe weighed in on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Frenchman did not choose one over the other but admitted he was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo while growing up.

"I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can't see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano. But I grew up and I like both now," Mbappe said.

Kylian Mbappe shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi for two seasons in Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023. The two had a great combination on the pitch with 33 joint-goal contributions in 67 outings together.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's style of play has often been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo due to his finishing and mindset. The Frenchman has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the legendary Portuguese and is also tipped to be his successor at Real Madrid by many.

