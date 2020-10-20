Kylian Mbappe: Paul Pogba 'can't stop talking' about Marcus Rashford ahead of Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Paul Pogba keeps talking about Marcus Rashford, and that Paris Saint-Germain would have to be wary of the threat posed by the forward.

Manchester United will face PSG in their Champions League opener, and despite the presence of stellar names in both camps, Mbappe believes that Rashford is the player his side must watch out for.

The PSG forward is teammates with Pogba at the international level, and has stated that the midfielder keeps raving about the England international.

Kylian Mbappe calls Marcus Rashford 'one of England's most dangerous forwards'

"He’s one of the most dangerous forward players in England,” Mbappe said. “Paul Pogba has spoken about how special he is, and he doesn’t talk about players in such a way often."

Manchester United will face PSG on Tuesday after the most recent meeting between the sides ended in a surprise victory for the Red Devils, with Marcus Rashford scoring a last-gasp penalty to help the English side overturn a first-leg deficit.

“When you take a penalty in that situation, how much practice you have put on the training ground doesn’t matter. It’s about confidence, and he’s a player who plays with so much confidence,” Mbappe added.

There's no forgetting our last trip to Parc des Princes ✨🇫🇷#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/6aRIC5DyXX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2020

Neither side have been in splendid form this season, and PSG are currently rocked by several injury concerns, while there have also been disagreements at the board level between coach Thomas Tuchel and the club sporting director Leonardo.

Advertisement

Manchester United have also been in poor form, and currently find themselves in 15th spot, having picked up just two wins from their four matches so far.

However, they showed great determination to come from behind and defeat Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford the star of the show with a goal and two assists.

Marcus Rashford hoping for repeat performance at Parc des Princes

Marcus Rashford starred in the last victory over PSG

Manchester United themselves also have injury concerns ahead of their clash with PSG, with no fewer than five first-team regulars ruled out of the fixture.

Included on the list is captain Harry Maguire, and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Bruno Fernandez would act as stand-in skipper for the trip to Paris.

Marcus Rashford would be charged with leading the line in the French capital, and fans of the Red Devils will be hoping that he can put in a repeat performance from his last visit to the Parc des Princes.