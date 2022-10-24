Kylian Mbappe plans to separate and bring distance between Lionel Messi and Neymar to finally get his wish at PSG: Reports

According to Marca, as reported by Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe wants to separate Lionel Messi and Neymar and secure the Brazilian's departure from the French capital.

According to the report, Mbappe and Neymar are no longer on cordial terms at the club. Hence, the French forward, who recently signed an extension with the club until 2025, has formulated a master plan that would help him secure the no. 10 shirt.

Mbappe reportedly wants to be as close to Lionel Messi as possible. The Argentine has long been good friends with Neymar on and off the pitch.

They have shared a great bond since their days back in Barcelona. However, Kylian Mbappe wants to create a separation between the two Latin American superstars, first on the pitch and then off it.

This type of news has been emerging daily about Mbappe. Some of these might appear to be a bit spicy, and it's hard to testify the amount of truth behind the reports.

Mbappe and Messi combined brilliantly for the Parisians' last Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio. They secured a 3-0 win, with the Frenchman bagging a brace and an assist. Messi, meanwhile, managed to get two assists and a goal to his name.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier praised Lionel Messi for his linkup with Kylian Mbappe in Neymar's absence

Neymar was suspended as PSG faced Ajaccio in an away clash in Ligue 1 on October 22. Christophe Galtier praised Lionel Messi for his performance during the game as the Argentine linked up with Kylian Mbappe and delighted the fans.

Galtier, 56, told the media after the game (via GFFN):

“The pace was less intense in the second half and we were in technical control. We had some key moments and didn’t score, which gave Ajaccio some hope, before our two magnificent goals, including Messi’s. People come to the stadium to watch Leo play – he’s the best player of all time."

He added:

"He likes playing with the others, he has this quality of wanting to play with others, he is very altruistic and he was amazing on the second goal.”

The Parisians will be back in action on October 26 as Galtier's side host Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League.

