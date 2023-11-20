Kylian Mbappe provides interesting response when quizzed on his future amid Real Madrid transfer links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe was asked about his future following a hat-trick in France's 14-0 demolition of Gibraltar on Saturday (November 18).

The 24-year-old's contract with his current employers runs out in the summer of 2024, after which he's rumored to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, Mbappe has refused to discuss his potential exit in 2024 for the time being.

When posed the question following Les Bleus' latest UEFA Euro Qualifier victory, Mbappe told Telefoot (via Mirror):

"It’s something I don’t want to talk about, especially since I already did it in June and it took up a big part of the selection. I want us to talk more about the national team, rather than me talking about something that will be resolved one day, so there will be time to talk about that.”

The French attacker has already faced issues in the summer when he pushed for a move away to Real Madrid. After deciding against a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, the player was briefly frozen out of the PSG squad earlier in the season.

However, Mbappe has seemingly made peace with the club's management and has completed 15 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season. From these matches, he's bagged 15 goals and an assist.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined PSG in the summer of 2018 on a permanent €180 million deal. Overall, he's made 275 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, bagging 227 goals and 99 assists across all competitions. The attacker is a five-time French top-tier champion with PSG but is yet to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Kylian Mbappe discloses contract demands from suitors - Reports

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe has reportedly disclosed his requirements before signing a deal with potential suitors once he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2024.

As per the Spanish publication AS, the French forward is seeking a yearly wage of €35 million after tax and a signing bonus of approximately €100 million. It will be interesting to see if any of the clubs interested in Mbappe, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, would be willing to offer the requested sum.

Currently, Los Blancos lead the race for Mbappe's signature. However, there are suggestions that the Reds could bring in the PSG man to replace Mohamed Salah should the latter decide to move to Saudi Arabia in January.