Kylian Mbappe pushed away pressure from entourage to ask Real Madrid for more money ahead of transfer: Reports

According to Relevo, French superstar Kylian Mbappe rejected calls from members of his entourage to ask Real Madrid for more money during his negotiations with the club. The Frenchman was announced as a Los Blancos player on Monday, June 3.

After a seven-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain, during which he became the club's record goalscorer, Mbappe has left Paris as a free agent to join the club he supported as a boy.

According to Spanish publication Relevo, Mbappe was pushed by members of his entourage to demand more money from the Spanish giants. However, the Frenchman refused the calls and immediately accepted Los Blancos' offer.

Arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Mbappe is joining a Real Madrid side that won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles in the 2023-24 season. He will be hoping to have a similar impact in Madrid as he did in Paris, where he scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists for Les Parisiens in 308 appearances.

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid for free

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has joined European heavyweights Real Madrid for free. The 2018 World Cup winner joined the Paris-based side for a reported €180 million from AS Monaco in 2017.

The French superstar leaves the club a legend, guiding them to every trophy available except the Champions League. He now joins the 15-time winners of the competition, hoping to add the elusive title to his cabinet.

The World Cup-winning midfielder leaves the French champions on a high, helping them to another domestic treble in his last season. He bagged 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances.

Announcing the move via social media, Mbappe wrote:

"A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"