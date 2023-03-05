Kylian Mbappe reacts joyously after breaking PSG's all-time goalscoring record

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has reacted with delight after becoming the club's all-time top-scorer on Saturday.

The Frenchman scored in PSG's 4-2 win over Nantes in Ligue 1 to taking him past Edinson Cavani with 201 goals for the Parisians, more than any player in the history of the club.

Mbappe was later honored for the record with a gold trophy with the letters '201' inscribed on it.

The 24-year-old later took to social media to thank everyone while calling his achievement 'special'. He wrote on Instagram:

"Best striker in the history of the @psg 🔴🔵...A special achievement in a historic club. THANK YOU ALL ❤️"

Mbappe drew level with his former teammate Cavani on 200 goals with a brace against Marseille last weekend and eagerly looked to surpass his record against Nantes.

It wasn't easy, though, with the Frenchman dragging one shot wide, seeing another one blocked, and then having a penalty chalked off following a lengthy VAR review.

Mbappe's persistence paid off in injury time of the game (90+2') as he latched onto a cross from Nuno Mendes and fired the ball it into the back of the net in the dying minutes of the match.

The Frenchman has racked up his 201 goals in just 247 matches, an incredible record, especially considering he is only 24 years of age. What's more, Mbappe has only been at the club since 2017, when PSG signed him from AS Monaco on a staggering €180 million transfer.

B/R Football @brfootball 201 GOALS.



KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 201 GOALS.KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 https://t.co/WqrKZavDoO

The forward hasn't looked back ever since, scoring left, right and center. His record includes 137 goals in Ligue 1 from 164 appearances and four domestic Golden Boots, all coming in a row from 2018 to 2022.

With another 18 in the current campaign, Mbappe is on course to win the French league's top-scorer award for the fifth time in a row.

PSG gear up for critical Munich trip

PSG visit Munich on Wednesday to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League for the second-leg of their Round of 16 clash after a morale-boosting 4-2 win over Nantes.

Bayern currently hold a 1-0 lead from the first-leg which featured a goal from Kingsley Coman. It is important to note that Paris Saint-Germain were without Kylian Mbappe in the starting lineup during the first-leg due to an injury issue. The 24-year old gave the team a massive boost after being substituted but could not secure a win. The forward will surely look to turn the tide this time around. The Parisians will look to avoid going out in the last-16 of the Champions League for the second year in a row.

PSG will travel to the Bavarian capital to face Bayern on Thursday, March 9.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes