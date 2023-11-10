Kylian Mbappe reacts on social media as his PSG teammate gets first international call-up

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has lauded teammate and compatriot Warren Zaire-Emery after the 17-year-old was called up for the France squad ahead of the European Qualifiers.

Zaire-Emery has managed to break into PSG's main squad at the age of 17. He has made 14 appearances across competitions for the French champions this season, recording two goals and five assists.

Following his decent performances in the last few matches, France boss Didier Deschamps has included Zaire-Emery in the Les Bleus squad.

Mbappe's Instagram story about Warren Zaire-Emery

Several footballers congratulated the young midfielder for his maiden senior call-up, with one of the wishes coming from his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

"No need to wait, now is the time. Congratulations," Mbappe wrote.

Warren Zaire-Emery has been called up by the French coach for European Qualifiers against Gibraltar (18 November) and Greece (21 November). Les Bleus have already secured a spot in 2024 Euros.

The teenager was also the captain of France's Under-21 team, managed by former Arsenal star Theirry Henry.

Real Madrid won't be signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window: Reports

According to a recent report by Cadena SER, Real Madrid won't be signing Kylian Mbappe. The report stated that the Spanish giants are not considering making a move for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid tried signing the PSG star in the last few transfer windows. However, no move ever materialized. As a result, Los Blancos have pulled out of the race to bring in Mbappe.

The France international's huge wage demand has been mooted as the main reason behind the decision. Moreover, Mbappe will turn 25 this December, and it doesn't align with Real Madrid's policy of signing young players.

Mbappe has played 14 games across competitions for Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain this season, recording 12 goals and an assist.