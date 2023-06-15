Kylian Mbappe reaffirms his will to stay at PSG despite Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reaffirmed his desire to stay at the Parisian club next season despite persistently being linked to Real Madrid.

Mbappe dropped a bombshell when he sent a letter to his club informing them about his unwillingness to extend his contract beyond 2024. The player has a one year extension clause in his deal, which only he can activate.

However, Mbappe is unwilling to do so. The stance hasn't gone down well with the Ligue 1 giants. They have made it clear that either Mbappe renews his deal or he will be sold in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe, though, is keen to stay in the French capital next season. He said:

“Leaving PSG this summer? The goal is to stay. My only option, at the moment, is to stay at PSG.”

He recently told La Gazzetta dello Sport about being linked with Los Blancos:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Kylian Mbappe has been the face of the Parisian club's attack in recent seasons. He has so far scored 212 goals and has provided 98 assists in 260 appearances for the club. The Frenchman was once again at the peak of his powers last season. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions and helped the Parisians to win the Ligue 1 title.

Real Madrid star spoke about PSG's Kylian Mbappe potentially joining the club

Real Madrid youngster Eduardo Camavinga was recently quizzed about his international teammate Kylian Mbappe potentially arriving in the Spanish capital in the summer.

Camavinga urged the media to take Mbappe's word as the truth in his situation. However, he added that having the PSG star in their ranks at Real Madrid would be great. Camavinga said (via Paris Fans):

“You could see he spoke. I have nothing to say. But I would be very happy if he were to come . I was the first to tease him. How? It’s between him and me.”

Kylian Mbappe is hands down one of the best players in the world. Any club, including Real Madrid, would love to have the Frenchman in their ranks. Whether he becomes available on the market in the summer remains to be seen.

