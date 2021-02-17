"Kylian Mbappe is further from Real Madrid than ever before"- Jorge Valdano on PSG star's future

Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano believes that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is further away from a move to the Santiago Bernabeu than ever before.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga giants in recent months, with reports claiming that the club will look to secure his signature this summer.

Kylian Mbappe delivered one of the best performances of his young career on Tuesday night. He scored a hat-trick to lead PSG to a 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old rose to fame as a teenager while playing for AS Monaco. He led the club to the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title before winning the 2018 World Cup with the French national team and the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award.

He then moved to PSG in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €180 million. At PSG, he has won three Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France titles.

Kylian Mbappe's performances for PSG and France have made him one of the most sought-after players in the world.

Despite Real Madrid's interest in him, however, Jorge Valdano believes that the forward is far from a move to Real Madrid. The Argentine told Onda Cero:

"He [Mbappe has the personality to demonstrate his quality on the biggest stage and in the most important matches. After tonight, Mbappe is further from Real Madrid than ever before. He can ask for a £30 million salary, same as Neymar, and only PSG can offer that amount."

Real Madrid will struggle to sign Kylian Mbappe due to their current financial situation

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent years

Like most clubs in the world, Real Madrid have incurred heavy losses due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Blancos have been forced to sell a number of players in recent transfer windows to bring down their wage bill and decrease their financial burden.

The Spanish giants are currently trying to extend the deals of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. They may also have to entertain the idea of Gareth Bale returning to the club in the summer.

Therefore, a move for Kylian Mbappe, who will cost north of £150 million and have massive wage demands, seems unlikely for Real Madrid right now.