Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid? Vinicius Jr makes interesting remark after 4-1 Supercopa thrashing of Barcelona

Vinicius Jr redirected the question of Kylian Mbappe's possible move to Real Madrid to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez. He said that the players were focused on celebrating the Super Cup win and performing well in the upcoming matches.

Speaking to the media after the 4-1 win over Barcelona, the hero of the final was quizzed about the chances of Mbappe joining them in the summer. He wanted the questions of possible new signings to be sent to the club president and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Guys, on new signings you should ask the president... We've 25 players to do our best for Real Madrid. We're focused on celebrating the Supercup and doing great things in the next games."

It was not the first time that Vinicius Jr was quizzed about Mbappe. Earlier this season, soon after Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid, the Brazilian said (via 90min):

"No, it's different! Kylian has his situation. Jude, I knew he could move this summer. And it's perfect that it happened like that. But, here, everyone wants to play with Kylian. I hope it will happen one day. He is one of the best players, perhaps the best of all today. He has a level...of his own!"

Mbappe's contract at PSG expires in the summer and he has insisted that he will not pen a new deal. The forward has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu, but his entourage dismissed reports that a deal was done.

Real Madrid told Vinicius Jr was a better player than Kylian Mbappe by Guti

Real Madrid legend Guti questioned the club's plans to sign Kylian Mbappe last summer and stated that they already had a better player in Vinicius Jr. The Spaniard added that the Brazilian was better in every aspect of the game and said (via Managing Madrid):

"Vinicius is a phenomenon. He has improved so much in his finishing and his decision-making. He is very fast, very daring and very confident. He is one of the best players in the world right now and he has a lot of potential to keep growing.

"He is a key player for Madrid and for Brazil. Why do they want Mbappe if we have Vinicius? Mbappe is a great player, but I think Vinicius is better. He has more speed, more technique, more goals, more assists. He is more decisive and more consistent. He would fit in very well with the style and the philosophy of Madrid."

Vinicus Jr was also linked with a move away from Real Madrid following racism incidents last season in La Liga. However, things have cooled down and the Brazilian is focused on helping his side get positive results.