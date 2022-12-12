Kylian Mbappe refers to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT with latest Instagram comment

France superstar Kylian Mbappe commented on Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Instagram post. Ronaldo posted a heartfelt message after his country's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker commented with crown and GOAT emojis on the post.

Mbappe is an ardent fan of Ronaldo. The former AS Monaco star grew up idolizing the Portuguese superstar.

However, Portugal were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a defeat to Morocco in the quarter-final. Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 51st minute of the game.

The former Manchester United superstar scored only one goal in the tournament, a penalty against Ghana in his team's opening game.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is shining for France. He has scored five goals already and is leading the race for the Golden Boot. Les Bleus qualified for the semi-final with a 2-1 win against Morocco. They will next play Morocco, the team which crashed Portugal and its biggest star's 2022 FIFA World Cup aspirations.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emotional message after Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a lengthy and emotional message in his latest Instagram post. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't win the World Cup in his five attempts. He signaled that this marked the end of his World Cup career. The 37-year-old wrote:

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including with Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest footing in the world was my biggest dream."

The legendary striker added:

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I had in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly yesterday (Friday) the dream ended."

The Portugal captain then wrote:

"It's not worth reacting in the heat of the moment. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed, not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country."

He concluded:

"Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's hoping that time will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."

