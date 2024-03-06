Kylian Mbappe responds after being asked whether he has ‘problem’ with PSG coach Luis Enrique following Champions League win

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has addressed his relationship with manager Luis Enrique after his limited involvement in games in recent weeks. The French forward was in his usual impressive form for the Ligue 1 champions as they overcame Real Sociedad to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Mbappe has reportedly informed PSG (last month) of his decision to leave the club once his contract runs out at the end of the season. Since these reports surfaced, PSG boss Luis Enrique limited his minutes in three league games.

The forward was introduced off the bench against FC Nantes before getting substituted off against Rennes and Monaco. Kylian Mbappe spent the entirety of the second half of the match against Monaco watching from the stands with his mother after he was taken off at halftime.

Media rumors further alleged that there could be some rift again between the superstar and his manager. Addressing these reports, Mbappe told the media after the win at Real Sociedad (via PSG Talk):

“There is nothing wrong with him, even though people may think there is a problem. I have many problems but the coach is not one of them.”

Mbappe is reportedly (via Fabrizo Romano) closing in on a move to Real Madrid on a Bosman deal this summer.

Kylian Mbappe shows PSG what they will miss after stunning performance in Spain

Kylian Mbappe was once again in the limelight for PSG as they made light work of Real Sociedad to qualify for the last eight of the UEFA Champions League. The forward scored both goals for the club in the second leg, extending his record as the club's highest goalscorer ever.

Named in the starting XI once again, Mbappe wasted no time to open the scoring with a fine solo effort, having driven in from near the goal line. He added a second in the second half after a composed finish following a through ball from Kang-In Lee before Mikel Merino scored a late consolation.

Mbappe took his UEFA Champions League tally to 46 goals in 69 appearances, and has scored 34 times for PSG this season. He leads this season's goalscoring charts in the Champions League (alongside Harry Kane who also has six strikes).