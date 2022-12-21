Kylian Mbappe returns to PSG training days after FIFA World Cup heartbreak

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has returned to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) training camp just three days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Mbappe and Les Bleus suffered a heartbreaking defeat on penalties in the summit clash of the World Cup on December 18. The PSG star scored a hat-trick and also netted in the shootout, but couldn't stop his team from falling to a 4-2 loss on spot-kicks.

After the game, Kylian Mbappe looked despondent and disappointed with the defeat. However, he now seems to be focused on doing well in the remainder of the club season, with the Parisians revealing that he is already back in training.

The club's official Twitter page posted a photo of Mbappe and captioned it:

"🔙 @KMbappe back to training this Wednesday! 💪"

The Frenchman will return after a stellar individual FIFA World Cup campaign that saw him score eight times in seven matches to win the tournament's Golden Boot. He also laid out two assists and averaged 3.6 successful dribbles and 4.6 ground duels won per game as France went painstakingly close to retaining their crown.

Kylian Mbappe was on fire for PSG in the first half of the 2022-23 season

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a superb start to the 2022-23 club campaign for PSG before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off.

The superstar forward, who turned 24 earlier this week, struck 12 goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches in addition to seven strikes in six UEFA Champions League matches. Thanks to his contributions, the Parisians went unbeaten in both competitions, though they could only finish second in their Champions League group.

Their league form, however, was phenomenal, with the team winning 13 times and drawing twice to amass 41 points from their first 15 matches. Christophe Galtier's side are already five points clear of second-placed RC Lens.

PSG's first match after the World Cup will see them clash with RC Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 encounter on December 28. With Mbappe already returning to training, he is expected to get some minutes in that game.

