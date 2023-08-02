Kylian Mbappe’s brother Ethan shares pre-season training snap with Neymar

Kylian Mbappe's brother Ethan Mbappe shared a pre-season training snap on his Instagram story where he is seen training with Neymar Jr. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are conducting their pre-season training in Japan.

Mbappe is not a part of the squad that has travelled to Japan as he looks closer to being sold in the summer transfer market. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been training with the club's 'undesirables' ahead of an imminent summer move.

His brother, Ethan, however, has traveled with the PSG squad to Japan. He has also played the pre-season games. In his recent Instagram story, Ethan shared a snap where he could be seen standing alongside the club's Brazilian number 10.

While Ethan has played a few games in the pre-season, Neymar is yet to make an appearance. The Brazilian attacker is still recovering from the ankle surgery he had to go through after picking up an injury last season. Recently speaking about a potential timeline of his return, the superstar forward told French outlet L'Equipe:

“I feel good, but I don’t know when I’m going to play again.”

Neymar recently explained why the partnership with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't work

With Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, PSG had one of the best attacking trios in world football for the last two seasons. While they won two Ligue 1 titles, their overall performances left a lot to be desired.

The Brazilian forward recently explained why, in spite of having such a star-studded attacking line-up, PSG could never become the force that they were expected to be. He told Que Papinho:

“Football stuff. Galacticos didn’t win the Champions League, so it’s part of it. We had a very strong team. Me, Messi, and Mbappé are three guys who are the best in the world."

He added:

“We know that, but unfortunately, it didn’t fit. It wasn’t good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, [and] we were close in the locker room, but sometimes football is not right [or] fair. It’s not like a cake recipe.

Lionel Messi has already left the Parisian club as a free agent to join MLS side Inter Miami. Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, is on the verge of an exit. Hence, Neymar looks to be the only superstar attacker left in the team next season. He, though, will be joined by Ousmane Dembele.