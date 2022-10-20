Kylian Mbappe's main Neymar complaint emerges as relationship between PSG superstars deteriorates: Reports

According to El Paris, as reported by the Express, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is not happy with teammate Neymar Jr. because the Brazilian, as per him, lacks 'vigor'.

Neymar and Mbappe previously had a good relationship and formed a deadly partnership in the Parisians' attack. However, their relationship on and off the pitch has been deteriorating for a while now.

Mbappe previously wanted his Brazilian attacking partner sold during the summer transfer window. This didn't sit well with the former Barcelona and Santos attacker.

Mbappe believes Neymar doesn't have vigor. He wants all of his PSG teammates to always perform at their very best for the success of the club.

That said, Neymar has enjoyed a stunning start to his campaign so far this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 16 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe has kept up his good form as well, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 14 games so far this season.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe rubbished claims that he wanted to leave the club in January

Kylian Mbappe looked certain to join Real Madrid during the summer transfer window as his contract with PSG was set to expire. However, much to everyone's surprise, the French club managed to entice the 23-year-old to sign an extension.

Despite that, reports recently emerged that the player is keen to leave the club during the summer transfer window. Mbappe, however, rubbished those claims as he said:

“I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly. I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all."

He further added:

“I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out."

All three players of the Parisans' superstar attacking trio - Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi - have started their campaigns in style. The Ligue 1 giants are currently undefeated in the French league.

