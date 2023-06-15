Real Madrid could welcome back one of their former players, Achraf Hakimi, who is playing alongside Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as per El Nacional. These reports have sent shockwaves through the football world, with the summer transfer window looming.

Real Madrid, having suffered significant losses in their squad, is in dire need of reinforcements. Despite recent signings such as Fran García, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham, the club still lacks a prolific striker to fill the void left by Karim Benzema's departure.

Mbappe, who has long been a target for Real Madrid, has also shown his desire to leave PSG by refusing to extend his contract beyond 2024. This has reignited speculation about a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Adding fuel to the fire, FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir stated confidently that there is a strong chance of seeing Mbappe in a Madrid shirt this season. However, the news doesn't end there.

Another twist in the tale involves Hakimi, the talented right-back who left Real Madrid for more playing time and thrived at Borussia Dortmund before joining PSG.

According to Kirdemir, Hakimi is eager to return to his former club and has even encouraged Mbappe to switch to Madrid.

The Moroccan defender has grown fond of the Bernabeu and wishes to rekindle the success he experienced during his earlier tenure. In his first stint at Madrid, Hakimi played 17 senior team matches, scoring two goals and providing one more assist.

This development will surely infuriate President Nasser Al-Khelaifi as he faces the prospect of losing Mbappe and a regretful Hakimi.

As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Madrid and their pursuit of Mbappe. The potential return of Hakimi to the Spanish capital adds an intriguing subplot to the ongoing saga.

Football fans across the globe eagerly await further developments as the summer transfer window promises to be filled with excitement and drama.

PSG open to negotiations with Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe contract renewal hangs in the balance - reports Fabrizio Romano

In a potential twist to the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, PSG may negotiate with Real Madrid if the French star doesn't renew his contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Madrid has a history of interest in Mbappe, who has previously expressed his desire to join the Spanish giants. With Mbappe's contract expiration approaching, PSG's willingness to negotiate suggests a shift in their stance.

Both parties share a mutual interest, making this development significant. The upcoming weeks promise more twists in this high-stakes transfer battle as fans eagerly await Mbappe's decision.

Intense discussions between clubs are now possible, heightening the anticipation of whether Madrid can finally secure their long-term target.

