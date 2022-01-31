Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid salary revealed as he agrees free transfer to leave PSG: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) starlet Kylian Mbappe. BILD Sport reports that both sides have finally come to a conclusion. Los Blancos will be offering the Frenchman a bumper contract that will see him take home twice his current wage.

He will reportedly earn £41.5 million per year, which is roughly a staggering £800,000-per-week, while Mbappe's current salary at PSG amounts to £22 million.

The 23-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in June and will arrive in the Spanish capital on a free transfer.

He was linked with a January move but Mbappe himself poured cold water over rumors. He pledged his allegiance to PSG and confirmed that he will finish the season.

But that didn't stop the Real Madrid links. The France international's refusal to extend current terms suggested, he might still be on his way out of the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Now, this long-winded transfer saga might have just been completed with a deal finally agreed.

Real Madrid have been his long-term admirers and the player has admitted his desire to play for the club someday too. Mbappe even tried to force his way out last summer but when asked if he regrets doing so, reaffirmed his affection for his current side.

He said:

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I'm happy to stay ... it's my city, too. I'm French ... I want to win everything this season. I'm in PSG. I'm very happy here and I will finish the season, 100%."

PSG ace close to dream Real Madrid move

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi had been keen on the forward signing a new contract with reports of a short-term extension also doing the rounds. Now it's seemingly off the table with Mbappe's dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu very much on the cards.

He joined the Parisians on an initial loan deal in 2017 before a permanent move the following year for €180 million plus add ons. With that, he became the most expensive teenager in history.

In 199 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, he has scored 151 goals and assisted another 77 times. He has lifted 10 titles in the process, including three Ligue 1 medals.

Edited by Aditya Singh