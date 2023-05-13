Kylian Mbappe scores stunning volley for PSG against Ajaccio, Neymar reacts from the stands

Neymar celebrated from the stands as Kylian Mbappe scored a spectacular volley as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured an emphatic 5-0 home win against Ajaccio. The Frenchman scored twice, with his second being an absolute peach of a goal.

Neymar, who is ruled out of the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, enjoyed every bit of his teammate's strike. He was seen laughing in the stands.

Mbappe is enjoying yet another phenomenal season. He has now scored 38 goals across competitions in 40 matches this season.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring for PSG before Achraf Hakimi doubled the advantage in the 33rd minute. Mohamed Youssouf scored an own goal after Kylian Mbappe's late goal.

However, there was further late drama as Hakimi and Ajaccio's Thomas Mangani were sent off for being involved in a scuffle.

The Parisians now have 81 points from 35 matches and lead second placed RC Lens by six points.

Samir Nasri made an interesting claim about PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

PSG's Brazilian number 10 was the man that carried the team at the start of the season. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before suffering the injury that brought an end to his season.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has once again been an important player for the team this season. His Brazilian attacking partner, however, has often been vilified by the press.

Speaking about the duo, former Arsenal star Samir Nasri recently claimed that differences are all made up by the press. He said (via Onze Mondial):

"It's all the fault of the press. We opposed Neymar to Mbappé, so today if we want Mbappé to be happy we have to hit Ney. But He is the one who carries the team at the start of the season."

While Mbappe looks set to stay put at the Parisian club next season, there have been many doubts about Neymar's future at the club. He has been heavily linked with a move away with Premier League clubs reportedly having an interest in the player.

