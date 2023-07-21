Kylian Mbappe seals 2-0 win for PSG over Le Havre as he plays alongside younger brother Ethan for the first time

Kylian Mbappe partnered with his younger sibling Ethan to lead Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a decisive 2-0 victory against Le Havre.

The titans of Paris made a smashing start to their preseason, seasoned with goals from Hugo Ekitike and the elder Mbappe. What set the game alight, however, was the synergy between the brothers.

Ethan, a sparkling talent from the U19 ranks, was brought on for 45 thrilling minutes. Deployed in the heart of the midfield alongside Ndour and Vitinha, he showed he wasn't there to just make up the numbers.

He was hungry, commanding, and eager to link up with his older brother. PSG fans are excited about a viral video showing the sibling connection. In the video, Ethan, taking possession deep in his half, released a majestic long pass to Kylian, who leaves defenders trailing in his wake.

With manager Luis Enrique showing faith in the prodigious talent, the prospect of the two Mbappes weaving their magic, side by side, on the field is tantalizing for PSG fans. The Parc des Princes may celebrate the first brothers to ever play together for the club.

There's no certainty that the younger will be given his professional debut this season. But if he continues to dazzle during the preseason, there's a chance Luis Enrique might call him up as the Parisians prepare to dominate France once more.

PSG offer ultimatum alongside mega-ten-year contract to Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have thrust forward a colossal €1 billion contract offer to their talisman Kylian Mbappe, according to Defensa Central (via GOAL). This staggering 10-year deal, is a clarion call, announcing that the Parisians won't let their star man go without a fight.

The contract, which would cement Kylian Mbappe's position as the bearer of the most lucrative sports deal ever inked, hopes to tether him to the City of Lights until he's 34. Yet, the superstar's aspirations and dreams may come first, as Mbappe is said to have his sights on a move to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old goal machine has already informed PSG's top brass of his intentions, and a free transfer looms large next summer. The ultimatum from the Parisian powerhouse is clear-cut, however: pen an extension imminently or pack your bags this summer.

His remarkable 212 goals from 260 outings for PSG, coupled with 98 assists, shows that Kylian Mbappe is worth every penny. However, the Parisians will hope he will stay put in France for the long-term, as the Real Madrid rumours have not quelled.