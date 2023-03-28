Kylian Mbappe sends 4-word message on Instagram to Liverpool man after win on international duty

Paris Saint-Germain's French superstar Kylian Mbappe has replied enthusiastically to Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate on Instagram.

France took on Ireland in their second 2024 European Championship qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Monday (March 27) night. It was a tense affair for the most part, with the hosts doing everything they could to keep the 2018 World Cup winners quiet.

The game was eventually settled by Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard’s outside-the-box strike in the 50th minute, which propelled Les Bleus to a 1-0 victory.

After the game, Liverpool defender Konate shared a picture of himself alongside his captain Mbappe with a simple caption, “+3”.

Kylian Mbappe, who was tagged in that photo, commented promptly, hinting that he liked the picture and his on-field partnership with Konate. His four-character comment read:

“This right here 🔥”

Mbappe has been linked with the Merseysiders many times over the years. In an interview, he said that his mom is a Liverpool fan and that he held talks with the Reds before joining PSG from Monaco in 2017.

After seeing Mbappe’s comment on Konate’s post, Reds fans bombarded him with requests to move to Anfield next summer. As expected, the Parisians superstar refrained from making any comments.

Kylian Mbappe heaps praise on Manchester United and Liverpool target Randal Kolo Muani

Kylian Mbappe has lauded Manchester United and Liverpool-linked forward Randal Kolo Muani following France’s 4-0 win over Netherlands on Friday (March 24) night.

Mbappe said that Kolo Muani has made France’s attack more versatile and wished for the striker to get on the scoresheet against Ireland.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

“He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play. We are happy with the game he played on Friday, and I hope he scores tomorrow (Monday, against Ireland). We will try to get him to score a goal.”

While Kolo Muani failed to get on the scoresheet on Monday, his overall gameplay was impressive. He created a chance, completed two dribbles and also helped out at the back, making seven recoveries and winning both his tackles.

